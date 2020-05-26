Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report $470,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $590,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $390,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $7.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 million to $22.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.09 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $9.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 5,816.28%.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FIX raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.14. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Homology Medicines by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $114,594,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

