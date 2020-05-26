Aareal Bank’s (ARL) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.38 ($23.69).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ETR ARL opened at €17.04 ($19.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a twelve month high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.02.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.