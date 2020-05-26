Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €36.00 by Nord/LB

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €36.00 ($41.86) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.19) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.35 ($46.92).

Shares of TLX stock opened at €31.22 ($36.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of €31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.15. Talanx has a 52 week low of €21.42 ($24.91) and a 52 week high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

