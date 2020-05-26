Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $164.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $164.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.04.

NYSE:BA opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average is $260.96. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

