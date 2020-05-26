Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to announce $465.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $460.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.30 million. Argo Group posted sales of $476.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood raised Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss purchased 1,515 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,065.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 760,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,734,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,122,000 after acquiring an additional 392,960 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Argo Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Argo Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

