Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will announce sales of $112.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.76 million and the highest is $190.40 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $703.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,105.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 120,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 510,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 65,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

