Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.45 Million

Analysts expect Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) to post $74.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Livent reported sales of $114.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $295.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $312.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $400.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $522.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Livent has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

