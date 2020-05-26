Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will post sales of $15.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $43.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $68.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $81.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.60 million, with estimates ranging from $67.10 million to $96.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SONM shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. National Securities cut shares of Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

