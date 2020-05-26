$850,000.00 in Sales Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to report sales of $850,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Polarityte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the lowest is $750,000.00. Polarityte posted sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year sales of $3.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 million to $3.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.22 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Polarityte by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

