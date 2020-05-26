KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $70.08 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

KNOP stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $460.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

