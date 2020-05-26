Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSTG opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Maxim Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

