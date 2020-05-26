DXC Technology (DXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

