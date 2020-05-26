DXC Technology (DXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Earnings History for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Argo Group Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.63 Million
Argo Group Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.63 Million
Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.82 Million
Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.82 Million
Livent Corporation Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.45 Million
Livent Corporation Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.45 Million
Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.65 Million
Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.65 Million
$850,000.00 in Sales Expected for Polarityte Inc This Quarter
$850,000.00 in Sales Expected for Polarityte Inc This Quarter
KNOT Offshore Partners Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
KNOT Offshore Partners Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report