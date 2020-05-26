Crowdstrike (CRWD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Crowdstrike to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crowdstrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. Crowdstrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $101.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25.

In other Crowdstrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $6,094,041.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,966,433 shares of company stock valued at $640,957,685.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

