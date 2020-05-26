Crowdstrike (CRWD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Crowdstrike to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crowdstrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. Crowdstrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $101.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25.

In other Crowdstrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $6,094,041.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,966,433 shares of company stock valued at $640,957,685.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Argo Group Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.63 Million
Argo Group Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.63 Million
Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.82 Million
Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.82 Million
Livent Corporation Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.45 Million
Livent Corporation Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.45 Million
Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.65 Million
Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.65 Million
$850,000.00 in Sales Expected for Polarityte Inc This Quarter
$850,000.00 in Sales Expected for Polarityte Inc This Quarter
KNOT Offshore Partners Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
KNOT Offshore Partners Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report