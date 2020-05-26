Donaldson (DCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.05-2.21 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.05-2.21 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donaldson stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

