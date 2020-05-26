LMP Automotive Holdings’ (NASDAQ:LMPX) Lock-Up Period To End on June 2nd

LMP Automotive’s (NASDAQ:LMPX) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, June 2nd. LMP Automotive had issued 2,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 5th. The total size of the offering was $11,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on LMP Automotive in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

LMPX stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. LMP Automotive has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 6,226 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $77,140.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,798,457.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 3,003.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.