Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ambarella stock opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $82,385.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $710,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039 over the last ninety days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

