Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.60-4.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.60-4.00 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.