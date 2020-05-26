Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $171.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,138.52. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $181.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $897,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at $30,290,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 746,211 shares of company stock worth $99,785,087. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

