Head-To-Head Survey: Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) & TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Myokardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Myokardia N/A -51.01% -45.43%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TFF Pharmaceuticals and Myokardia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Myokardia 0 1 10 0 2.91

TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 208.64%. Myokardia has a consensus target price of $126.44, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Myokardia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Myokardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Myokardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.87 million ($5.31) -0.92 Myokardia $33.56 million 149.53 -$276.21 million ($4.38) -24.54

TFF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myokardia. Myokardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TFF Pharmaceuticals beats Myokardia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM. The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that is designed to restore normal cardiac muscle contractility in the diseased dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) heart. Its preclinical programs include MYK-224, a HCM-targeting candidate that is designed to reduce excess cardiac contractility and enhance diastolic function; LUS-1, which is used to counteract a muscle abnormality that results in impaired relaxation of the left ventricle; and ACT-1 targeting genetic DCM due to sarcomeric mutations and impaired calcium regulation. The company has a collaboration with 23andMe, Inc., a consumer genetics and research company. Myokardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

