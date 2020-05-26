Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Progressive Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $74.72 on Monday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,127,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,103,000 after purchasing an additional 269,745 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 371,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

