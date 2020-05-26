US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $45.86 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $994,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 234.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.