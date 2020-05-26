Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Compass Point cut Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Shares of KIM opened at $11.33 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

