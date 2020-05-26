Piper Sandler Weighs in on Centennial Resource Development Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Shares of CDEV opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $279.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 7.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 328,529 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,077,916 shares of company stock worth $7,244,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

