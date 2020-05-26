Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Increased by Barrington Research

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $330.47 million, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $77.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Viki K. Blinderman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,061.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Loeffel bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $53,595.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,710.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

