Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a report issued on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 13,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $668,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,176,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after buying an additional 2,505,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,712,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,910,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 165.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

