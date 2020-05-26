YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Given Daily News Impact Score of -1.33

News articles about YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. YouGov earned a news sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS YUGVF opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. YouGov has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on YouGov in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

