Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Turning Point Brands earned a news sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $449.01 million, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 136,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,797.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,978,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,937,460.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Wexler acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $34,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 352,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,220,671.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 140,045 shares of company stock worth $3,072,222. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.