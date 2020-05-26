Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Price

News articles about Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 24th.

SEPJF stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

