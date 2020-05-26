Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Noble (NYSE:NE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Noble (NYSE:NE) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Noble earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Noble's score:

NYSE:NE opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. Noble has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $281.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 129.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Noble will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.61.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

