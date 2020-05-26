NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Getting Very Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) has been trending very positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a news sentiment score of 3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NICE to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCSYF opened at $179.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.50.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

