Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gogo earned a media sentiment score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 22,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,176.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

