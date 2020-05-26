Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Share Price

News headlines about Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT earned a news impact score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS BKRKF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Get Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT alerts:

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale industries, and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.