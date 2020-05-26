Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Share Price

News headlines about Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT earned a news impact score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
OTCMKTS BKRKF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.
Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT Company Profile
