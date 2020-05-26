Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Getting Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have been trending negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a news impact score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CCBG stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $314.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

CCBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Stan W. Connally purchased 2,315 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $52,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $30,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,556 shares of company stock valued at $132,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

