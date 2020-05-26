Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 1.02

News articles about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a daily sentiment score of 1.02 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $234.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $669.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $237.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.63.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,849. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

