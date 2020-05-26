Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.60

Headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $318.89 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,382.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.87 and its 200-day moving average is $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

