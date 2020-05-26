Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -4.63

News stories about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news sentiment score of -4.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

EADSF has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of EADSF stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $154.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.33.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

