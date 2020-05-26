Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.77

Media coverage about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a news impact score of 0.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.33 million, a PE ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 2.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $106.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

