Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a news impact score of 1.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Amazon.com’s analysis:

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,215.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,309.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,984.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.