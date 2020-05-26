Costain Group (LON:COST) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Costain Group (LON:COST) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Costain Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

LON:COST opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 135.45. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 million and a P/E ratio of -27.96.

Costain Group (LON:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Costain Group will post 3636.9996251 EPS for the current year.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

