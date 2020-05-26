Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Armor Minerals (CVE:A) has been trending positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Armor Minerals earned a media sentiment score of 2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 million and a PE ratio of -68.33. Armor Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42.

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

