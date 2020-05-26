Extremely Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Share Price

News articles about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a media sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TSE E opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

