BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Given News Impact Rating of -4.09

Media stories about BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) have been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 earned a media sentiment score of -4.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BHI stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 million and a P/E ratio of 42.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.06. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a 1 year low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.39 ($1.39).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s previous dividend of $1.29. BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.78%.

