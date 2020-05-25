Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.44.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $184.26 on Friday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $185.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,962 shares in the company, valued at $32,105,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $334,049.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,042 shares in the company, valued at $34,766,323.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Splunk by 59.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,379,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 22.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.