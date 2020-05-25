PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,187 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Halliburton worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Halliburton by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,406,893 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 644,900 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 19.1% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,059 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $11.59 on Monday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.