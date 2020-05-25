PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.64 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after buying an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,897,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,044,000 after purchasing an additional 149,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,393 shares of company stock worth $77,316,696. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $289.96 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $203.10 and a twelve month high of $317.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,624.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average is $262.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

