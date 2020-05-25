Swiss National Bank Purchases 138,500 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Lincoln National worth $20,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,900 shares of company stock worth $223,075 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LNC opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $67.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

