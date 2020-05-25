PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,146 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 232.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Leidos by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $100.96 on Monday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.