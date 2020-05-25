PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 695,612 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 695,612 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

DRI stock opened at $75.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas acquired 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

