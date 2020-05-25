ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,550 shares of company stock worth $31,090,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $208.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $209.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

