Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio stock opened at $208.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.93. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $209.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,550 shares of company stock worth $31,090,969 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.90.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

